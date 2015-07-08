July 8 Standard & Poor's cut its rating on Chicago's General Obligation (GO) bonds to "BBB-plus" from "A-minus" and removed it from CreditWatch, citing the city's structural imbalance.

Chicago has not yet identified a credible plan to address the imbalance, the ratings agency said on Wednesday. (bit.ly/1IK6o5W)

The outlook is negative, S&P said. (Reporting by Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)