PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - March 29
March 29 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
July 8 Standard & Poor's cut its rating on Chicago's General Obligation (GO) bonds to "BBB-plus" from "A-minus" and removed it from CreditWatch, citing the city's structural imbalance.
Chicago has not yet identified a credible plan to address the imbalance, the ratings agency said on Wednesday. (bit.ly/1IK6o5W)
The outlook is negative, S&P said. (Reporting by Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
March 29 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
TOKYO, March 29 The dollar pulled away from 4-1/2-month lows against a currency basket on Wednesday after solid data backed expectations for more U.S. interest rate hikes this year, while sterling was knocked by Britain triggering its exit from the European Union.