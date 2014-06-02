June 2 The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency formally announced a plan on Monday to slash carbon emissions from the power sector by 30 percent below 2005 levels by 2030, a key element of President Barack Obama's plan to tackle global warming.

Plans from each state are due by June 2016, with the option to submit in two parts if more time is needed.

The decision is likely to hurt utilities that have more coal plants, especially those that sell more power in the volatile wholesale market. Utilities whose prices are regulated may be able to pass on some of their higher costs to customers.

"Anybody with coal plants is essentially going to be impacted negatively and those with nuclear, wind or solar (plants) are going to be positive," Jefferies analyst Paul Fremont said.

Following is a breakdown of U.S. utilities with the type of plants they own completely or jointly, or operate.

--Southern Co (Market capitalization $38.71 billion) # (see note)

Coal comprises more than 20,000 megawatts (MW) of the company's generation capacity. Southern plans to switch about 3,200 MW of coal generating capacity to natural gas, and about 2,900 MW of coal capacity is expected to be retired. The company has added 7,000 MW of gas generating capacity since 2007. The company declined to provide a breakdown of its plants.

--American Electric Power Co Inc ($25.77 billion) #

Coal plants 25

Oil/gas plants 22

Nuclear plants 1

Clean/renewable/other plants 18

--NRG Energy Inc ($11.99 billion)

Coal plants 22

Oil/gas plants 81

Coal/Oil/Gas plants 1

Nuclear plants 1

Clean/renewable/other plants 46

--Duke Energy Corp ($50.13 billion) #

Coal Plants 21, of which 15 are regulated

Oil/Gas plants 31, of which 24 are regulated

Nuclear Plants 6, all regulated

Clean/renewable/other plants 23, all regulated

--Xcel Energy Inc ($15.35 billion) #

Coal plants 13

Oil/gas plants 27

Nuclear plants 2

Clean/renewable/other plants 36

The company has retired some generating units at its Colorado coal plant. It will phase out the rest or switch to natgas by 2017. It will also retire another coal plant by 2015. It plans to add 11 clean energy plants by end 2016.

--Dynegy Inc ($3.30 billion)

Coal plants 9

Oil/gas plants 8

The company can generate 7,042 MW from coal and 6,121 MW from oil- and gas-fired plants. It does not expect to retire any coal plants in 2014. However, it expects to retire 1 unit, or 100 MW, at its E.D. Edwards plant in Illinois by 2017.

--FirstEnergy Corp ($14.06 billion) ##

Coal plants 9, accounting for 57 percent of capacity. The company expects to retire 3 coal plants by April 2015.

Oil/gas plants 7, accounting for 9 percent of capacity

Nuclear plants 3, accounting for 23 percent of capacity

Clean/renewable/other plants 2, accounting for 11 percent of capacity

--Public Service Enterprise Group Inc ($19.49 billion) ##

Coal plants 5

Oil/gas plants 17

Nuclear plants 3

--NextEra Energy Inc ($43.22 billion) ##

Coal plants 0

Oil/gas plants 10

Nuclear plants 3

Renewable/other plants 115

--Exelon Corp ($30.97 billion) ##

Coal plants 2

Oil/Gas plants 32

Coal/oil/gas plants 2

Nuclear plants 14

Clean/renewable/other plants 52

--PG&E ($21.23 billion) #

Coal plants 0

Oil/gas plants 3

Nuclear plants 1

Clean/renewable/other plants 76

--Edison International ($17.79 billion) #

Coal Plants 0

Clean/renewable/other plants 34

--Calpine Corp ($9.64 billion) ##

Coal plants 0

Oil/gas plants 79

Clean/renewable/other plants 16

Company has 29,000 MW of capacity, of which 775 MW is renewable and the rest gas-fired. Has 3 gas-fired projects under construction.

Notes:

# These companies own some regulated utilities and sell some power at stable rates set by regulators, which limits their exposure to the volatile wholesale power market.

## These are utilities that are expected to benefit, according to Bernstein Research. The brokerage expects NRG Energy and Dynegy to be among the utilities that will be hurt the most because they have a large coal-fired fleet.

(Reporting by Sneha Banerjee, Anannya Pramanick, Shubhankar Chakravorty and Narottam Medhora in Bangalore; Editing by Ted Kerr)