June 2 The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency
formally announced a plan on Monday to slash carbon emissions
from the power sector by 30 percent below 2005 levels by 2030, a
key element of President Barack Obama's plan to tackle global
warming.
Plans from each state are due by June 2016, with the option
to submit in two parts if more time is needed.
The decision is likely to hurt utilities that have more coal
plants, especially those that sell more power in the volatile
wholesale market. Utilities whose prices are regulated may be
able to pass on some of their higher costs to customers.
"Anybody with coal plants is essentially going to be
impacted negatively and those with nuclear, wind or solar
(plants) are going to be positive," Jefferies analyst Paul
Fremont said.
Following is a breakdown of U.S. utilities with the type of
plants they own completely or jointly, or operate.
--Southern Co (Market capitalization $38.71 billion)
# (see note)
Coal comprises more than 20,000 megawatts (MW) of the
company's generation capacity. Southern plans to switch about
3,200 MW of coal generating capacity to natural gas, and about
2,900 MW of coal capacity is expected to be retired. The company
has added 7,000 MW of gas generating capacity since 2007. The
company declined to provide a breakdown of its plants.
--American Electric Power Co Inc ($25.77 billion) #
Coal plants 25
Oil/gas plants 22
Nuclear plants 1
Clean/renewable/other plants 18
--NRG Energy Inc ($11.99 billion)
Coal plants 22
Oil/gas plants 81
Coal/Oil/Gas plants 1
Nuclear plants 1
Clean/renewable/other plants 46
--Duke Energy Corp ($50.13 billion) #
Coal Plants 21, of which 15 are regulated
Oil/Gas plants 31, of which 24 are regulated
Nuclear Plants 6, all regulated
Clean/renewable/other plants 23, all regulated
--Xcel Energy Inc ($15.35 billion) #
Coal plants 13
Oil/gas plants 27
Nuclear plants 2
Clean/renewable/other plants 36
The company has retired some generating units at its
Colorado coal plant. It will phase out the rest or switch to
natgas by 2017. It will also retire another coal plant by 2015.
It plans to add 11 clean energy plants by end 2016.
--Dynegy Inc ($3.30 billion)
Coal plants 9
Oil/gas plants 8
The company can generate 7,042 MW from coal and 6,121 MW
from oil- and gas-fired plants. It does not expect to retire any
coal plants in 2014. However, it expects to retire 1 unit, or
100 MW, at its E.D. Edwards plant in Illinois by 2017.
--FirstEnergy Corp ($14.06 billion) ##
Coal plants 9, accounting for 57 percent of capacity. The
company expects to retire 3 coal plants by April 2015.
Oil/gas plants 7, accounting for 9 percent of capacity
Nuclear plants 3, accounting for 23 percent of capacity
Clean/renewable/other plants 2, accounting for 11 percent of
capacity
--Public Service Enterprise Group Inc ($19.49
billion) ##
Coal plants 5
Oil/gas plants 17
Nuclear plants 3
--NextEra Energy Inc ($43.22 billion) ##
Coal plants 0
Oil/gas plants 10
Nuclear plants 3
Renewable/other plants 115
--Exelon Corp ($30.97 billion) ##
Coal plants 2
Oil/Gas plants 32
Coal/oil/gas plants 2
Nuclear plants 14
Clean/renewable/other plants 52
--PG&E ($21.23 billion) #
Coal plants 0
Oil/gas plants 3
Nuclear plants 1
Clean/renewable/other plants 76
--Edison International ($17.79 billion) #
Coal Plants 0
Clean/renewable/other plants 34
--Calpine Corp ($9.64 billion) ##
Coal plants 0
Oil/gas plants 79
Clean/renewable/other plants 16
Company has 29,000 MW of capacity, of which 775 MW is
renewable and the rest gas-fired. Has 3 gas-fired projects under
construction.
Notes:
# These companies own some regulated utilities and sell some
power at stable rates set by regulators, which limits their
exposure to the volatile wholesale power market.
## These are utilities that are expected to benefit,
according to Bernstein Research. The brokerage expects NRG
Energy and Dynegy to be among the utilities that will be hurt
the most because they have a large coal-fired fleet.
