| July 17
July 17 California's strict new regulations for
water conservation could have the unintended consequence of
hurting the credit quality of water utilities in the
drought-stricken state.
Regulators on Tuesday passed new measures to limit outdoor
water use in an increasingly desperate effort to conserve. On
Thursday, Moody's Investor Service warned that a significant
drop in water sales could weaken the credit quality of some
water utilities, many of them public districts.
Increasing rates to offset the loss of revenue - essentially
charging more for less - would be politically challenging, the
rating agency warned.
"Less sales is going to mean less revenue," said Eric
Hoffmann, a Moody's senior vice president. "If they want to
preserve their current revenue profile, there really isn't a lot
they can do besides raise rates. That's not something that local
governments are going to take lightly."
The State Water Resources Control Board's new regulations
empower local agencies to fine water users $500 and $1,000 a day
for excessive outdoor water use, such as washing driveways and
sidewalks, watering of outdoor landscapes that causes excess
runoff, using a hose without a shut-off nozzle to wash a
vehicle, and using potable water in a decorative water fountain
without recirculating it.
The new requirements go into effect on Aug. 1 and continue
into 2015.
California is now in the third year of its worst drought in
decades. Sixty percent of cropland has been left fallow, and
state reservoirs are at only 42 percent of capacity. In January,
Governor Jerry Brown declared a drought emergency, thereby
committing millions of dollars to help stricken communities.
The drought is expected to cost California an $2.2 billion
this year and potentially result in a loss of more than 17,000
jobs, scientists at the University of California in Davis said
on Tuesday.
Brown had set a goal of reducing California's water use by
20 percent, but voluntary conservation efforts have only
resulted in a quarter of that. By passing the new regulations,
the state hopes more residents will shut off their taps.
"The pace that we've been on so far in terms of conserving
has been fairly modest," said Hoffmann. "It's possible now that
the pace is going to pick up and that may result in water
revenues falling faster than what they originally planned."
For months, many utilities enjoyed usage rates that exceeded
budgets, as customers craved more water amid hot and dry
conditions. "So there is a margin there," Hoffmann said.
Utilities that have invested in storage, particularly in the
southern parts of the state, will be in better shape to weather
the drought as it continues, Hoffman said.
