BRIEF-Constellium announces initial settlement of cash tender offer
* Constellium announces initial settlement of cash tender offer by wise Metals Group LLC for 8.75 pct senior secured notes due 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 7 U.S. Airways Group Inc has made a formal merger proposal to American Airlines parent AMR Corp that could value the combined airline at around $8.5 billion, a source familiar with the situation said on Friday.
The source, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the sides were working toward an agreement as soon as January.
* Constellium announces initial settlement of cash tender offer by wise Metals Group LLC for 8.75 pct senior secured notes due 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 16 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Thursday:
WASHINGTON, Feb 16 Canada's Enbridge Inc and Spectra Energy Corp have won U.S. antitrust approval for a $28 billion merger that will create the largest North American energy infrastructure company.