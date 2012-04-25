April 25 A merger of bankrupt American Airlines and US Airways would generate at least $1.2 billion a year in new value beyond the benefit that could be passed to employees of the combined carrier, the president of US Airways said on Wednesday.

Speaking on a conference call with reporters and analysts about US Airways' first-quarter earnings, Scott Kirby said a merger of his carrier and American parent AMR Corp would generate more savings and revenue improvements than AMR's plan could produce on its own.

US Airways has not made a bid for AMR, but it hopes to start merger talks with its reluctant rival, which is restructuring in Chapter 11.

AMR so far has shunned interest from US Airways, which has already won the support of AMR labor unions who believe more jobs can be saved by casting their lot with US Airways.

"There is a tremendous amount of value created by merging US Airways and AMR and we can and should use a portion of that to give employees more than AMR can on a stand-alone basis," Kirby said.

An AMR spokesman declined to comment on Kirby's estimates. AMR has said its stand-alone plan would produce savings of $2 billion a year, more than half of which would come from labor cost cuts.

But the company has said it would have to trim headcount by 13,000 union members. The company has said it would also need to cut 1,200 non-union jobs. US Airways said it could save 6,200 of those jobs and still derive $1.2 billion in additional improvements.

Kirby said the US Airways plan would "generate significant cost savings even though we wouldn't shrink the combined airline."

Savings would come from reducing or eliminating facility space and management headcount. He said other savings could be derived by combining computer systems and the improved purchasing power of a larger airline.

AMR's business plan calls for the company to sharpen its focus on international markets and on what it has referred to as its "Five Pillar" domestic markets -- Dallas/Fort Worth, New York, Los Angeles, Miami and Chicago.

AMR has asked for permission from U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Manhattan to void the labor deals it has with its three unions.

Company representatives are in court this week trying to convince Judge Sean Lane that AMR unions have unreasonably shunned prior requests to negotiate, and that the company considered alternatives to avoid scrapping contracts.

US Airways on Wednesday reported net profit of $48 million, or 28 cents a share, in the quarter, compared with a net loss of $114 million, or 71 cents a share, a year earlier.

Excluding a gain tied to an exchange of slots at two airports with Delta Air Lines, US Airways had a loss of 13 cents a share. (Reporting by Kyle Peterson; editing by Carol Bishopric)