PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - March 2
March 2 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
(Corrects headline and paragraph one to show the $19.5 million would be paid only if Parker loses his job)
NEW YORK, April 15 US Airways CEO Doug Parker will receive an estimated $19.5 million in pay if he loses his job during the merger of US Air and American Airlines, the companies said Monday.
The merger between US Air and American parent AMR Corp , which still requires regulatory approval, would create the world's largest airline, with more than 6,700 daily flights to 336 destinations and 100,000 employees. (Reporting by Alwyn Scott; Editing by Gary Hill)
March 2 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
JOHANNESBURG, March 2 South Africa's National Consumer Commission (NCC) has launched a probe into the local unit of U.S. automaker Ford over the recall of 4,500 Kuga SUVs after dozens of reports of the vehicles catching fire spontaneously.
ZURICH, March 2 Combining Roche's Perjeta and Herceptin drugs with chemotherapy reduced recurrence of aggressive breast cancer or death compared to Herceptin and chemo, the Swiss drugmaker said on Thursday.