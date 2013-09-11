Sept 11 US Airways Group Inc LLC and
American Airlines parent AMR Corp said they would ask
their boards to extend the termination date of their proposed
$11 billion merger due to uncertainties related to a government
lawsuit, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing sources.
The Justice Department filed a lawsuit on Aug. 13 to stop
the deal arguing the merger would violate antitrust laws because
it would lead to higher airfares and related fees.
AMR Chief Executive Tom Horton and US Airways CEO Doug
Parker, in response to questions from members of the creditors
committee in AMR's bankruptcy case, said that they intended to
extend the termination date in case the merger did not receive
regulatory approval by Dec. 17. ()
The new termination date was not known.
The companies have said that the deal is critical for
American Airlines, whose parent, AMR Corp, has been operating
under Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection since late 2011.
US Airways, in a filing Tuesday evening, argued that the
deal was lawful and should be allowed to go forward.