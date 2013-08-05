BRUSSELS Aug 5 US Airways and AMR
Corp's American Airlines secured EU regulatory
approval on Monday for their $11 billion merger after promising
to surrender slots at Heathrow and Philadelphia airports.
The carriers offered the concession and also committed to
facilitate the entry of a new competitor to allay concerns by
the European Commission over the combined company's monopoly of
the route. Reuters reported the imminent EU approval on July 29.
"The decision is conditional upon the release of one daily
slot pair at London Heathrow and of other commitments in order
to induce entry on the London-Philadelphia route," the EU
antitrust authority said in a statement.
The Commission said the carriers would also sign special
feed traffic agreements with a new competitor on the route.