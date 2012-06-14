* CEO says US Air stock boosted by merger talk
June 14 The top executive of US Airways Group
Inc sought to bolster shareholder support on Thursday
for a proposed merger with bankrupt American Airlines, saying
the financial community already likes the idea and the two
airlines would make a strong combination.
Speaking at the No. 5 U.S. airline's annual shareholder
meeting in New York, Chairman and CEO Doug Parker said a tie-up
with American would create "an airline that can compete with
anyone, that can be the best airline in the world." The meeting
was broadcast over the Internet.
US Airways disclosed its interest in merging with American
in January. American's parent, AMR Corp, filed for
bankruptcy protection in November of last year.
Earlier this week, sources told Reuters that US Airways is
hoping to file financial documents with U.S. antitrust
regulators as early as July for the proposed merger with AMR
Corp.
Parker said a merger would make the combined carrier much
stronger in areas where both carriers individually are currently
weak. He added that US Airways' stock price, which has more than
doubled this year, has been aided by financial community support
for the proposed merger.
Shares of US Airways rose 4.3 percent to $12.48 on Thursday
on the New York Stock Exchange.
Parker said American had lost market share in certain areas
of the United States "because they've sat out consolidation." He
said mergers have helped airlines become more profitable in
recent years.
Although American parent AMR has said it prefers to exit
Chapter 11 as a standalone carrier, it did reach an agreement
with its unsecured creditors committee last month to explore
various merger scenarios in bankruptcy.
Parker said US Airways understands that process is due to
start after a ruling, expected by June 22, in a court proceeding
currently under way in which American is seeking permission to
throw out collective bargaining agreements.
Since expressing its interest in acquiring American, US
Airways' plan has won the backing of three unions that represent
American's ramp workers, pilots and flight attendants.
In a statement, American said recent revenue gains showed
that its reorganization strategy was improving results.
Passenger revenue per available seat mile, an important
measure, rose 7.3 percent at American in May, compared with a 6
percent rise reported by Delta Air Lines for that month
and an estimated rise of up to 1 percent at United Continental
Holdings.
"Our revenue performance is strongly outpacing the industry
this year, including just this past month, and our operational
and customer service performance are the best they've been in
many years," American's statement said.
(Reporting by Karen Jacobs in Atlanta; editing by Matthew
Lewis, Bernard Orr)