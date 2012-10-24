BRIEF-Wells Fargo says Jan consumer checking account opens down 31 pct
* Total branch interactions for January were down 12% from December
NEW YORK Oct 24 US Airways Group Inc : * Shares up 1.3 percent in premarket trading
* Total branch interactions for January were down 12% from December
NEW YORK, Feb 17 Investors’ appetite for leveraged loans is allowing companies to line up debt with few safeguards on an unprecedented scale.
* French pm cazeneuve says talked briefly with uk pm may about peugeot-gm, will be discussed further by france and u.k. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Paris newsroom, paris.equities@thomsonreuters.com email; +33 1 4949 5452)