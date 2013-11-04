Nov 4 US Airways Group was fined $1.2
million by the U.S. Department of Transportation on Monday for
not providing adequate wheelchair assistance to passengers at
airports in Philadelphia and Charlotte, North Carolina.
The agency, in a statement, said the fine was one of the
largest it has ever made in a disability case.
The DOT said it found infractions regarding
wheelchair-assistance requirements in 2011 and 2012 at the two
airports. It studied about 300 passenger complaints, and found
that the airline's use of electric carts and wheelchairs to
carry passengers between gates required frequent transfers and
caused lengthy delays.
US Airways, which hopes to merge with American Airlines
and form the world's largest carrier, said it has
made improvements to its disability assistance program since the
complaints cited by the DOT.
"We are investing $2 million per year in continuous
enhancements to our technology, staffing and training," US
Airways said in a statement.