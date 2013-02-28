Feb 28 Flight attendants at US Airways Group Inc
approved a contract with the carrier which provides pay
raises and job protections by a margin of 80 percent, their
union said on Thursday.
The present US Airways, which has about 6,700 flight
attendants, was formed from a 2005 merger with America West
Airlines. Flight attendants at US Airways have been working
under separate contracts for years as their union negotiated to
reach a joint agreement. The new contract would apply to
flight attendants of the premerger US Airways and of the former
America West.
The Association of Flight Attendants-CWA said the agreement
boded well for US Airways flight attendants, as US Airways has
announced plans to merge with AMR Corp's American
Airlines, a tie-up that would form the world's biggest air
carrier.
The pact requires discussions with management from American
and US Air as well as the Association of Professional Flight
Attendants union that represents American's flight attendants to
develop a framework for integrating the two carriers' workers.