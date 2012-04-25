April 25 US Airways Group Inc reported a first-quarter loss excluding items as fuel costs rose.

Net income was $48 million, or 28 cents a share, in the first quarter, compared with a loss of $114 million, or 71 cents a share, a year earlier.

Excluding a gain tied to an exchange of slots at two airports with Delta Air Lines Inc, US Airways said its loss was 13 cents a share.

Quarterly revenue rose 10 percent to $3.3 billion.

