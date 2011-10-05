Morgan Stanley exploring move to Manhattan's West Side -WSJ
Feb 9 Morgan Stanley is exploring a move to Hudson Yards, the vast development site on Manhattan's West Side, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
CHICAGO Oct 5 US Airways Group LCC.N said its capacity for 2011 is expected to be up 1 percent compared with 2010.
The airline said in an investor update that its international capacity is expected to be up 3 percent, while domestic capacity is seeing rising "slightly."
In a separate filing, the company said its September unit revenue increased 14 percent.
The company expects to end the third quarter with $2.42 billion in total cash, of which $380 million is restricted.
The carrier said it expects to pay between $3.11 and $3.16 per gallon of jet fuel in the third quarter.
Shares of US Airways were flat at $5 in morning trading on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Kyle Peterson; Editing by Derek Caney)
NEW YORK, Feb 9 Independent brokerage LPL Financial Holdings Inc posted a fourth-quarter profit that surged 56 percent as an increase in advisory assets helped soften the costs of an uncertain regulatory environment.
SINGAPORE, Feb 10 Oil prices were stable early on Friday, with OPEC-led production cuts supporting the market while soaring U.S. fuel inventories were weighing on crude.