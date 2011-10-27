* Net profit 41 cents/shr

* Ex-item profit 51 cents/shr vs Wall St est 48 cents/shr

Oct 27 US Airways Group Inc LCC.N reported on Thursday a smaller quarterly net profit, hit by a 44 percent increase in its fuel costs.

But excluding one-time items, the earnings beat expectations.

The carrier said its third-quarter profit amounted to $76 million, or 41 cents per share, compared with $240 million, or $1.22 per share, a year before.

Excluding one-time items, the airline said it earned 51 cents per share. That beats a Wall Street average forecast for a profit of 48 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

US Airways said its revenue was $3.4 billion, up 8.1 percent from a year earlier. The company ended the quarter with $2.4 billion in total cash and cash equivalents, of which $384 million was restricted. (Reporting by Kyle Peterson, editing by Gerald E. McCormick)