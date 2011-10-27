* Net profit 41 cents/shr
* Ex-item profit 51 cents/shr vs Wall St est 48 cents/shr
Oct 27 US Airways Group Inc LCC.N reported on
Thursday a smaller quarterly net profit, hit by a 44 percent
increase in its fuel costs.
But excluding one-time items, the earnings beat
expectations.
The carrier said its third-quarter profit amounted to $76
million, or 41 cents per share, compared with $240 million, or
$1.22 per share, a year before.
Excluding one-time items, the airline said it earned 51
cents per share. That beats a Wall Street average forecast for
a profit of 48 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
US Airways said its revenue was $3.4 billion, up 8.1
percent from a year earlier. The company ended the quarter with
$2.4 billion in total cash and cash equivalents, of which $384
million was restricted.
