Dec 6 US Airways Group LCC.N sees room for
more airline consolidation as a means to trim capacity and gain
pricing power after a protracted downturn, the carrier's chief
financial officer said on Tuesday.
"A key thing in this industry has been consolidation,"
Derek Kerr said on a webcast of a Rodman & Renshaw airline
conference. "We've been a proponent of consolidation since
2005."
Many airline analysts expect US Airways, formed from a 2005
merger with America West Airlines, to make a bid for its larger
bankrupt rival American Airlines. AMR Corp AMR.N, parent of
American Airlines, filed for Chapter 11 last week.
US Airways has not said whether it intends to attempt a
merger with AMR, but Kerr said the carrier still promotes
consolidation.
"This has been the first step. We've talked about this all
along," Kerr said. "Four major mergers since 2005 and possibly
room for more as we move forward to make the industry a little
bit healthier."
Kerr also said US Airways' outlook for unit revenue --
revenue per available seat mile -- is "staying pretty strong"
and that corporate travel bookings are robust.
Earlier on Tuesday, Southwest Airlines (LUV.N) Chief
Financial Officer Laura Wright told the conference the discount
carrier expects "another high-single-digit" rise in unit
revenue for December, similar to a rise of 9 percent seen for
November.
Shares of US Airways were off 1 cent at $5.11 on the New
York Stock Exchange in morning trading. Southwest shares were
down 1 cent at $8.46.
(Reporting by Karen Jacobs in Atlanta and Kyle Peterson in
Chicago; editing by John Wallace)