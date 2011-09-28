* US Air wins preliminary injunction against pilots
* Carrier charged pilots deliberating slowed operations
Sept 28 A federal judge issued a preliminary
injunction on Wednesday to stop the union representing pilots
at US Airways Group LCC.N from participating in activities
the airline says are hurting its operations.
In July, US Airways accused the U.S. Airline Pilots
Association of encouraging its members to "engage in an illegal
slowdown in order to put pressure on US Airways" while the two
sides negotiated a new contract.
In a 45-page ruling, Judge Robert Conrad of the U.S.
District Court in Charlotte, North Carolina, said evidence
shows the union encouraged members to "engage in conduct that
would increase flight delays and cancellations, as well as the
airline's operating costs."
The ruling mentioned activities such as "calling in
fatigued" and promoting "pre-flight procedures that affect taxi
times."
A spokesman for the union previously has denied the
accusation, calling it "categorically false," but was not
immediately available to comment.
The carrier and the union, which represents 5,200 pilots,
have been in often contentious contract talks since the 2005
merger of the old US Airways with America West Airlines.
Among the obstacles to a joint labor contract is a dispute
over the integration of the two carriers' pilot seniority
lists.
Shares of US Airways closed one cent higher at $6.12 in
trading Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Kyle Peterson; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)