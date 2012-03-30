* Union calls for better offer
* Tentative pact followed years of talks
March 30 Flight attendants at US Airways Group
rejected a tentative agreement offered by management,
and union leaders said the members want a better financial
offer.
Leaders of the Association of Flight Attendants union called
for "substantial improvements to our current contracts" in a
statement on the results on Friday.
The vote was 1,457 in favor of ratification and 4,375
against, the joint negotiating committee for the flight
attendants at US Airways said in a website update.
The present US Airways was formed from a 2005 merger with
America West Airlines. The flight attendants from the former US
Airways and America West have been working under separate
contracts.
US Airways is exploring a potential merger with bankrupt
American Airlines.
"We are obviously disappointed that our flight attendants
chose to vote against ratification of a new contract," Doug
Parker, US Airways' Chairman and CEO, said in a statement.
He added the tentative agreement that would cover 6,700
flight attendants, reached in January, came after years of
negotiations and was achieved with help from the U.S. National
Mediation Board.
"We will now consult with the NMB and AFA leadership to
determine the best steps going forward to one day reach a
ratified agreement," Parker said.
(Reporting by Karen Jacobs; Editing by Gary Hill)