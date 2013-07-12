July 12 US Airways Group Inc
shareholders approved the carrier's plan to merge with AMR
Corp's American Airlines, clearing another hurdle to
the deal that would create the world's largest carrier.
US Air Chief Executive Doug Parker announced during the
company's annual meeting on Friday that a sufficient number of
shares were cast in favor of the merger, based on preliminary
results. The meeting, held in New York, was broadcast over the
Internet.
The $11 billion merger deal was announced in February and
the companies expect to complete it by the end of September,
said Parker, who will be chief executive of the new American
Airlines, which will be based in Texas.
The merger must still be approved by antitrust regulators
and by the bankruptcy court overseeing the restructuring of AMR,
which filed for Chapter 11 protection in November 2011.