* Antitrust approval required
* Rival carriers want merged airline to shed slots- CEO
July 12 US Airways Group Inc
shareholders approved the carrier's plan to merge with AMR
Corp's American Airlines, clearing another hurdle to
the deal that would create the world's largest carrier.
Of nearly 132.8 million shares voted, 132.3 million were in
favor of the merger, the company announced on Friday after its
annual meeting in New York.
US Airways said 257,757 shares were cast against the merger,
and 256,523 abstained.
The $11 billion merger deal was announced in February and
the companies expect to complete it by the end of September. The
new American Airlines will be based in Dallas-Fort Worth.
The merger must still be approved by antitrust regulators.
The U.S. Justice Department, along with attorneys general from
19 states, is considering whether the merger would harm
competition. Some states involved in the probe worry that they
could lose an airline hub because of the transaction. Others are
concerned about potential curbs to service in smaller cities,
sources have said.
RIVALS SEEK SLOT DIVESTITURES
US Airways Chief Executive Doug Parker told the shareholder
meeting on Friday that rivals such as JetBlue Airways
and Southwest Airlines were pushing hard to influence
regulators to require the merged carrier to shed takeoff and
landing rights, especially at Reagan National Airport just
outside Washington, D.C. That airport has been a focal point of
the regulatory probe of the merger.
Parker, who will be CEO of the new American Airlines, added
that should the combined carrier be required to give up such
slots at Reagan National, it would be forced to cut service to
small cities.
"We will as stewards of our shareholders' resources divest
those (slots) that are the least lucrative, and that flying is
going to be to small communities," Parker said during the annual
meeting, which was broadcast over the Internet.
Parker said the share of slots that the new American would
have at Reagan National would be about 67 percent, a figure that
trails the share of key rivals at other major U.S. airports.
For example, he said Delta Air Lines, which bought
Northwest Airlines in 2008, has a 78 percent share of slots at
Atlanta's airport and an 83 percent share in Detroit.
"We don't see any reason certainly from a matter of law
perspective that we should be asked to divest by the Department
of Justice," Parker said.
In May, 104 members of Congress asked U.S. regulators to
allow American and US Airways to keep all their slots at Reagan
National in the merger. In a letter to the U.S. Transportation
and Justice departments, the lawmakers argued that requiring
divestitures would cut service to smaller cities such as Bangor
and Portland, Maine.
Reagan National is used regularly by members of Congress to
fly to and from their home districts.
Southwest and JetBlue did not immediately respond to
requests for comment.
The American-US Airways merger would be the fourth major
U.S. industry tie-up since Delta's 2008 acquisition. United
Airlines and Continental merged in 2010, and Southwest bought
discount rival AirTran in 2011.
About 50 airport workers participated in a protest outside
the US Airways annual meeting that was organized by the Service
Employees International Union, complaining about low pay and
benefits.
Shares of US Airways were up 2.4 percent to $17.78 in
afternoon trading, while AMR was up 2.9 percent to $4.99.