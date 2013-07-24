* Adjusted per-share profit $1.58 vs estimate $1.51
* Revenue up, fuel costs down
* Shares up 1.5 percent
July 24 US Airways Group Inc reported
higher-than-expected quarterly profit on Wednesday, aided by
lower fuel costs.
Net income came to $287 million, or $1.40 a share, in the
second quarter, compared with $306 million, or $1.54 a share, a
year earlier. US Airways plans to merge with AMR Corp's
American Airlines this year to form the world's
biggest airline.
The company took an income tax provision of $67 million in
the latest period and also recorded one-time items of about $55
million tied to merger costs and debt retirement.
Adjusting for the items, profit was $1.58 a share, compared
with $1.51 expected by analysts, on average, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue rose about 3 percent to $3.9 billion as planes were
fuller, but yields were lower. Operating expenses rose 1
percent, with fuel costs down 3.8 percent and salary expenses up
4 percent.
Shares of US Airways were up 1.5 percent to $18.33 in
morning trading.