Oct 23 US Airways Group Inc reported a
lower quarterly profit on Wednesday as it recorded a higher
provision for income taxes.
The carrier, which faces a U.S. lawsuit challenging its
proposed merger with American Airlines parent AMR Corp
, said net income was $216 million, or $1.04 a share,
in the third quarter, compared with $245 million, or $1.24 a
share, a year earlier. Adjusted for special items, profit was
$1.16 a share in the latest period.
The Justice Department sued to block the merger in August,
saying it would hurt competition and lead to higher ticket
prices. A federal trial in the case is set to start Nov. 25.