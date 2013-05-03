May 3 US Airways Group on Friday said an
important revenue measure fell in April, as it grappled with
disruptions caused by furloughs of U.S. air traffic control
staffers.
Unit revenue, or passenger revenue per available seat mile,
fell about 4 percent last month from a year earlier for US
Airways and its regional airlines, the carrier said.
US Airways, which plans to merge with AMR Corp
unit American Airlines and form the world's largest carrier,
cautioned last week that business demand was being pressured by
federal spending cuts under the U.S. sequestration process.
Staff furloughs at U.S. air traffic control towers began
April 21, causing flight delays at some airports. The Federal
Aviation Administration suspended the furloughs after passage
last week of a bill allowing the agency to shift money within
its budget to halt them.
"We are pleased that the situation is resolved and we have
returned to a more normal operating environment," US Air
President Scott Kirby said in the company's Friday statement.
On Thursday, Delta Air Lines Inc reported a 2
percent drop in April unit revenue due to soft U.S. demand and
unfavorable effects from the weaker yen.