LONDON May 30 A force majeure has been declared
on the Usan grade of Nigerian crude oil, operator Total
confirmed on Thursday, adding to the problems facing
Africa's largest oil exporter.
A spokesman for Total in Geneva confirmed production was
completely halted, but said there was no further information on
the outage, or how long it was likely to last at this stage.
A force majeure exempts parties to a contract from their
obligations due to circumstances beyond their control.
Four cargoes of Usan representing around 127,000 barrels
per day of Usan were due to be exported in June.
The force majeure for Usan adds to those on Royal Dutch
Shell's Bonny Light and Eni's Brass river.
Shell declared a force majeure on Bonny Light on March 5
because of "unprecedented" levels of theft.
Shell said on Thursday the force majeure was still in place.
Usan is an offshore field, and so is not subject to theft
like Brass River or Bonny Light grades of crude oil.
Analysts say that the unreliability of supply is encouraging
buyers to look elsewhere for more steady streams of oil.
(Reporting by Simon Falush, additional reporting by Joe Brock
in Abuja; editing by James Jukwey)