NEW YORK Nov 15 The U.S. Postal Service is discussing restructuring options with potential financial advisers, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday.

Officials at the Postal Service have met in recent weeks with Moelis & Co, Rothschild [ROT.UL] and Perella Weinberg Partners LP, the report said, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

The Postal Service, posting a net loss of $5.1 billion for fiscal 2011, warned on Tuesday that it could run out of cash by the end of fiscal 2012 if Congress did not offer relief. [ID:nN1E7AE1WB]

"To return to profitability, we must reduce our annual costs by $20 billion by the end of 2015," Postmaster General Patrick Donahoe said in a statement.

The investment banks have talked with the Postal Service about its finances and operations, discussions with labor unions, and negotiations with Congress about funding requirements, Bloomberg reported.

A Postal Service spokesman was not immediately available for comment. Representatives for Moelis & Co, Rothschild and Perella Weinberg declined to comment. (Reporting by Nadia Damouni; Editing by Richard Chang)