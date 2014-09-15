Sept 15 Fitch ratings maintained the Rating Watch Negative on $8.7 billion of Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority (Prepa) power revenue bonds, saying restructuring of Prepa's debt obligations remains probable despite forbearance agreements with creditors.

The agreements have extended maturity dates on Prepa's existing $696 million bank loans to March 31, 2015 from Aug. 14, 2014.

"Retention of a chief restructuring officer and the contemplated use of reserve funds for debt service payments support Fitch's view that a financial restructuring remains probable," Fitch said. (bit.ly/1m6z93O)

It also said it was "concerned" that Prepa's total cash receipts and existing funds on hand will be insufficient to meet longer-term working capital, debt service and other funding requirements. (Reporting By Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)