Sept 15 Fitch ratings maintained the Rating
Watch Negative on $8.7 billion of Puerto Rico Electric Power
Authority (Prepa) power revenue bonds, saying restructuring of
Prepa's debt obligations remains probable despite forbearance
agreements with creditors.
The agreements have extended maturity dates on Prepa's
existing $696 million bank loans to March 31, 2015 from Aug. 14,
2014.
"Retention of a chief restructuring officer and the
contemplated use of reserve funds for debt service payments
support Fitch's view that a financial restructuring remains
probable," Fitch said. (bit.ly/1m6z93O)
It also said it was "concerned" that Prepa's total cash
receipts and existing funds on hand will be insufficient to meet
longer-term working capital, debt service and other funding
requirements.
(Reporting By Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bangalore; Editing by
Joyjeet Das)