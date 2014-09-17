(Adds bond price, context)
Sept 17 Ratings agency Moody's cut $8.8 billion
of Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority's (PREPA) revenue bonds
further into junk on Wednesday, saying bondholders could lose up
to 35 percent of their investment if PREPA defaults.
Moody's cut its ratings on the bonds to 'Caa3' from 'Caa2'
and said any restructuring at the troubled utility could be
influenced by political considerations, adding that were risks
around the utility's plans to convert its fuel supply.
The ratings agency estimated the recovery rate from a PREPA
restructuring at 65 percent to 80 percent. It said that it
viewed a restructuring as "highly likely."
"The downgrade considers the uncertainty that persists
regarding the details of the expected restructuring plan by
PREPA," Moody's said. (bit.ly/1o3w4gk)
PREPA entered into a forbearance agreement with a majority
of its bondholders in September. As part of that agreement it
hired Lisa Donahue from Alix Partners to produce a restructuring
plan by next March.
In an interview with Reuters earlier this month, Donahue
said it was too earlier to say if bondholders would take a
writedown in the event of a restructuring but said all options
were on the table.
Moody's said PREPA's ratings were not expected to move
upward over the near-to-medium term.
PREPA bonds that mature in 2030 and carry a 5.95 percent
coupon traded on Wednesday at an average price
of 53.856 cents on the dollar. That compared to an average price
of 54.205 cents on Tuesday. Last week the bonds' average price
was as high as 57.816 cents on the dollar.
(Reporting by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bangalore; Editing by
Simon Jennings and Tom Brown)