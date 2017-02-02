Feb 2 Cerberus Capital Management LP's chief
executive, Stephen Feinberg, is in talks to join U.S. President
Donald Trump's administration in a senior role, the private
equity firm said on Thursday.
The move would require Feinberg to provide "voluminous
information" and disclosures to the Office of Government Ethics
and take actions to comply with all applicable
conflict-of-interest rules and regulations, Cerberus told its
investors earlier on Thursday in a letter seen by Reuters.
Cerberus also told its investors that it has a succession
plan in place that would result in minimal changes to the
current management and operation of the firm.
(Reporting by Greg Roumeliotis in New York; Editing by Jonathan
Oatis)