By Krista Hughes
WASHINGTON, March 25 U.S. trade officials should
slap duties on super-cheap imports of steel products from South
Korea and Turkey, steel industry executives, unions and
pro-steel lawmakers said on Tuesday.
Industry boosters urged the Commerce Department to reverse
preliminary decisions against complaints by steelmakers with
operations in the United States, warning the industry was under
threat from imports which were often priced below cost and
violated international trade laws.
"The steel industry could be on the verge of elimination,"
United Steelworkers president Leo Gerard told a meeting of the
Congressional Steel Caucus.
Caucus chair Tim Murphy said Commerce should impose duties
on imports of steel tube for the oil and gas industry from South
Korea and Turkey, and on rebar from Turkey.
If the department does not change its mind when it hands
down final decisions later this year, Congress should consider
introducing legislation to help the steel industry, he said.
"The Commerce Department must take a stand now against these
violations of international trade law," the Pennsylvania
Republican said at the hearing of the caucus, a bipartisan group
of about 100 members of Congress who mostly represent districts
with steel manufacturers.
Asked what action Congress could take, Nucor Corp
chief executive John Ferriola pointed to former president George
W. Bush's move to place tariffs on imported steel. That came at
a time when the industry was also pinched by a surge in imports,
forcing many producers out of business.
"(That) was a way to deal with this problem when it got out
of hand and reached critical proportions, as it is reaching
today," he said.
RULINGS EYED
Shares of companies that produce so-called "oil country
tubular goods" tumbled last month when Commerce opted in a
preliminary ruling not to impose duties on goods from South
Korea, although it did find that other countries were selling
below cost.
The investigation came after a petition from producers
including Europe's Tenaris and Vallourec,
North America's Northwest Pipe Co and U.S. Steel Corp
, and Russia's TMK. All have operations in the
United States.
U.S. Steel chief executive Mario Longhi said South Korean
producers had fudged the facts by setting up networks of
companies to evade U.S. laws and disguise the cost of producing
and importing.
"Korea has designed this approach solely to attack our
markets here," he said after the hearing.
"The final decision though is going to be made on July 8 so
that's why we are really acting intensely to make sure that the
truth is uncovered."
Nucor's Ferriola said business was suffering from cheap
imports of rebar, steel used to reinforce concrete, from Turkey
and Mexico.
"It has a devastating effect, it's virtually doubled since
2010 from those two regions and it's surging again this year,"
he told the hearing.
In February, Commerce found imports of Turkish rebar had not
been made using subsidies that unfairly benefited foreign
companies. A separate ruling is due in April on whether the
rebar was sold below market prices.
The case was filed by Gerdau Ameristeel US, Commercial
Metals Company, Cascade Steel Rolling Mills and Byer
Steel Group as well as Nucor.
In a separate decision in December, the department declined
to impose a duty on producers of oil country tubular goods in
Turkey, finding that they enjoyed no significant subsidy.
Decisions in the three cases are also subject to final
decisions by the U.S. International Trade Commission, which
works in tandem with Commerce in deciding trade complaints.
Commerce had no immediate comment.
(Additional reporting by Allison Martell; Editing by Ros Krasny
and Stephen Powell)