(Corrects paragraph 6 to clarify that USA Truck's shares fell
sharply due to weak forecast, not results)
Oct 11 Trucker Celadon Group reported a
6.29 percent stake in USA Truck Inc , and said it was
interested in buying its smaller rival.
In a regulatory filing, Celadon said it recently asked to
meets USA Truck's management to discuss a possible association
between the companies, potentially including a combination of
the two.
Celadon, which has annual revenue of around $557 million,
has not yet had talks with USA Truck and does not know whether
the target firm would entertain any such discussions, it said.
USA Truck, valued at $86 million, recently said it expected
to post a third-quarter loss due to a significant decrease in
the efficiency of its truckload operations.
Its revenue last year was $387 million.
Shares of USA Truck jumped 21 percent to $9.97 on Tuesday on
Nasdaq. The stock had dropped sharply in late-August after the
company warned of a weak third quarter.
Celadon shares rose 4 percent to $9.66, a 3-week high.
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi in Bangalore, Editing by Ian
Geoghegan)