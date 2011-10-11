(Corrects paragraph 6 to clarify that USA Truck's shares fell sharply due to weak forecast, not results)

Oct 11 Trucker Celadon Group reported a 6.29 percent stake in USA Truck Inc , and said it was interested in buying its smaller rival.

In a regulatory filing, Celadon said it recently asked to meets USA Truck's management to discuss a possible association between the companies, potentially including a combination of the two.

Celadon, which has annual revenue of around $557 million, has not yet had talks with USA Truck and does not know whether the target firm would entertain any such discussions, it said.

USA Truck, valued at $86 million, recently said it expected to post a third-quarter loss due to a significant decrease in the efficiency of its truckload operations.

Its revenue last year was $387 million.

Shares of USA Truck jumped 21 percent to $9.97 on Tuesday on Nasdaq. The stock had dropped sharply in late-August after the company warned of a weak third quarter.

Celadon shares rose 4 percent to $9.66, a 3-week high. (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi in Bangalore, Editing by Ian Geoghegan)