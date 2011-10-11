* Celadon reports 6.29 pct stake in USA Truck

By A. Ananthalakshmi

Oct 11 Trucker Celadon Group reported a 6.29 percent stake in USA Truck Inc , and said it was interested in buying its smaller rival.

In a regulatory filing, Celadon said it recently asked to meet USA Truck's management to discuss a possible association between the companies, potentially including a combination of the two.

"We believe the truckload industry offers consolidation and other strategic opportunities as successful companies seek additional capacity and services for customers, more diverse routes for drivers, and greater value and liquidity for investors," Celadon said in the filing.

USA Truck said it will evaluate Celadon's filing in due course.

Celadon said it bought USA Truck's shares at an average of $7.08 a share -- about 55 percent of USA Truck's book value per share.

USA Truck's shares had dropped sharply in late-August after the company warned of a third-quarter loss.

The shares rose as much as 24 percent to $10.20 in regular trading on Tuesday on Nasdaq. Celadon shares rose 6 percent to $9.85.

USA Truck, valued at $86 million, recorded revenue of $387 million last year. Celadon had annual revenue of around $557 million.

Jonathan Adams, transportation banker at Sterne Agee & Leach, said trucking companies are driven towards acquisitions due to pressures of more expensive equipment, difficulty in retaining drivers and government regulation.

"We expect to see increasing bifurcation between the valuations afforded to companies that are able to finance replacement equipment, retain high quality drivers and meet the expectations of their shareholders and those that are not able to do so," Adams said.

He said the valuation disparity provides a good opportunity for larger truckload companies to make acquisitions and for smaller regional ones "to face a stark choice -- find a niche, or find a buyer."

Shares of USA Truck's peer Covenant Transportation rose 8 percent following Celadon's interest. Covenant's stock has fallen almost 60 percent in the last three months. (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi in Bangalore, Editing by Ian Geoghegan and Maju Samuel)