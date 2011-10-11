* Celadon reports 6.29 pct stake in USA Truck
* Recently asked to meet USA Truck's management
* USA Truck says will evaluate Celadon's interest
By A. Ananthalakshmi
Oct 11 Trucker Celadon Group reported a
6.29 percent stake in USA Truck Inc , and said it was
interested in buying its smaller rival.
In a regulatory filing, Celadon said it recently asked to
meet USA Truck's management to discuss a possible association
between the companies, potentially including a combination of
the two.
"We believe the truckload industry offers consolidation and
other strategic opportunities as successful companies seek
additional capacity and services for customers, more diverse
routes for drivers, and greater value and liquidity for
investors," Celadon said in the filing.
USA Truck said it will evaluate Celadon's filing in due
course.
Celadon said it bought USA Truck's shares at an average of
$7.08 a share -- about 55 percent of USA Truck's book value per
share.
USA Truck's shares had dropped sharply in late-August after
the company warned of a third-quarter loss.
The shares rose as much as 24 percent to $10.20 in regular
trading on Tuesday on Nasdaq. Celadon shares rose 6 percent to
$9.85.
USA Truck, valued at $86 million, recorded revenue of $387
million last year. Celadon had annual revenue of around $557
million.
Jonathan Adams, transportation banker at Sterne Agee &
Leach, said trucking companies are driven towards acquisitions
due to pressures of more expensive equipment, difficulty in
retaining drivers and government regulation.
"We expect to see increasing bifurcation between the
valuations afforded to companies that are able to finance
replacement equipment, retain high quality drivers and meet the
expectations of their shareholders and those that are not able
to do so," Adams said.
He said the valuation disparity provides a good opportunity
for larger truckload companies to make acquisitions and for
smaller regional ones "to face a stark choice -- find a niche,
or find a buyer."
Shares of USA Truck's peer Covenant Transportation
rose 8 percent following Celadon's interest. Covenant's stock
has fallen almost 60 percent in the last three months.
