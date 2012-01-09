* US auto sales seen growing 4-9 pct in 2012
* Domestic companies gained US share for 1st time since '88
* US market won't return to 17 mln annual sales-analyst
(Adds comment from GM economist, detail on VW market share)
By Laurence Frost
DETROIT, Jan 8 Welcome to an unlikely beacon of
hope for the global auto industry -- Detroit.
Executives arriving this week for the Detroit auto show find
a U.S. car market that has morphed from meltdown three years ago
to a safe haven as concerns grow about the stability of other
big economies, from Europe to China.
Analysts and executives expect 2012 U.S. auto sales to grow
4 percent to 9 percent, the third consecutive annual gain. The
only reason automakers are not more bullish is the risk that the
sovereign debt crisis in Europe may trigger a broader slowdown.
All three U.S. automakers took market share in the United
States for the first time in 23 years. But they can expect
tougher competition in 2012 as the Japanese rivals rebound, and
Hyundai and Volkswagen gather steam. A
return to the boom years of 17 million annual sales, however,
will not happen any time soon.
"We see an exceptionally competitive market because there
are now eight major manufacturers vying for share," said Tom
Libby, senior forecasting analyst at Polk, a
Michigan-based automotive consulting firm.
"VW has become very aggressive in the U.S., and Hyundai-Kia
has huge momentum that will continue into 2012."
The crop of new vehicles at the Detroit show this week
reflects the heavier competition U.S. automakers General Motors
, Ford and Fiat -controlled Chrysler can
expect in their home market.
Toyota -- which lost 2.3 percentage points of U.S.
market share last year -- and Honda, still rebuilding
inventory after Japan's tsunami last March, are previewing 2012
updates of their key Prius and Accord models. VW and Hyundai-Kia
are also getting attention after posting the biggest U.S. sales
gains of last year.
VW wants to double its U.S. market share, said Rainer
Michel, product strategy and marketing chief for Volkswagen of
America. "Our aim should be being visible on the street, so
every five or six cars out of 100 on the road should eventually
be a Volkswagen."
The VW brand had 2.5 percent of the U.S. market in 2011 and
its luxury brand Audi accounted for nearly 1 percent.
South Korea's Hyundai and affiliate Kia together
matched VW's 26 percent sales surge in a U.S. market that
expanded 10 percent in 2011.
Polk sees that growth slowing to 7 percent for 13.7 million
U.S. deliveries this year, with Europe flat or in decline.
Buckingham Research analyst Joseph Amaturo said he expects
moderate growth in China, Brazil and India this year with the
prospect of "very aggressive" discounting in those emerging
markets.
"Europe is where we face the biggest uncertainties because
of financial market volatility, and we're having to adapt our
products to increase share," said Philippe Dehennin, head of
German premium automaker BMW's French division.
"The U.S. market, along with China, offers
significant growth potential with our existing models. It's an
absolute priority."
BRIGHT SPOT AMID UNCERTAINTY
Fiat Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne's investment in
Chrysler, seen in 2009 as a risky distraction even with no cash
outlay, now looks like a saving grace as he grapples with
collapsing demand in Fiat's core southern European markets.
"He entered Chrysler at rock bottom and will now capitalize
on a U.S. recovery - the timing was perfect," said Philippe
Barrier, an automotive analyst with Societe Generale in Paris.
U.S. automakers are also counting on a domestic recovery to
soften the impact of Europe's slump, already complicating the
elusive turnaround plan at Opel, GM's regional unit.
"As I look around the world, my greatest confidence is about
the U.S.," GM Chief Economist Mustafa Moharatem told an analyst
conference in Detroit on Sunday.
"Europe is where I see the greatest uncertainty, because we
don't know how the sovereign debt issue will be handled."
Moharatem also predicted "slower growth and more
uncertainty" in major emerging markets.
While U.S. consumer demand is rising, some analysts warn the
car market will not return to the 17 million annual sales
averaged before the 2008 crisis.
"The growth rate looks good because we're coming off very
depressed levels, but there's a question of the longer-term
outlook," Citigroup U.S. auto analyst Itay Michaeli said.
For the first time in history, U.S. consumers are scrapping
more vehicles than they buy. Younger households increasingly
are forgoing a second car and middle-aged couples are less
likely to have a third vehicle, according to a Citigroup study.
The shift threatens to keep annual sales in the 13 million
to 14 million range "for the next few years," it adds.
"Over the decade preceding the last crisis, America took in
many more vehicles per household, largely because of all the
incentives and easy credit," Michaeli said. "Now the question is
how many we want and need in this new world that we're in."
Michaeli forecasts 13.9 million U.S. sales in 2012 and said
pricing is holding up well, so far. Some automakers nonetheless
say conditions could weaken.
"The U.S. market is not necessarily in line for years of
uninterrupted recovery," BMW's Dehennin said. "And there's a lot
of competition on the starting line."
(Additional reporting by Gilles Guillaume in PARIS and
Christiaan Hetzner in NEW YORK; Editing by Bernard Orr)