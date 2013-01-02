Jan 2 U.S. new-vehicle sales are expected to top
15 million this year, helped by growth in the large pickup truck
sector and an improving economy, according to market research
firm Polk.
New car and truck registrations, which closely track sales,
are expected to rise 6.6 percent in 2013 to 15.3 million
vehicles, Polk said. Sales are expected to finish 2012 at about
14.5 million vehicles.
Polk expects registrations to rise to 15.8 million vehicles
in 2014, and 16.2 million in 2016, to settle at 16 million in
2016. Industry sales last topped 16 million in 2007.
"The auto sector is likely to continue to be one of the key
sectors that leads the U.S. economic recovery," Anthony Pratt,
director of forecasting for the Americas at Polk, said in a
statement. "However, we don't expect to realize pre-recession
levels in the 17 million vehicles range for many years."
The forecast underscores the industry's relative strength
amid robust demand through the end of 2012, with December sales
expected to finish with an annual selling rate of 15.2 million
vehicles when automakers report results on Thursday.
Polk said new vehicle introductions in the U.S. market will
rise dramatically in 2013 to a planned 43, up nearly 50 percent
from 2012. In addition, 60 vehicle redesigns are expected in
2013.
Polk expects growth in the full-size pickup truck segment in
2013 and into the 2014 model year as General Motors Co,
Toyota Motor Corp and Ford Motor Co are set to
introduce redesigned vehicles in the next 18 to 24 months. Polk
also expects the midsize sedan market to continue to grow and
lead the industry.