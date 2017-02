ZURICH, Sept 16 Swiss bank UBS declined to comment on Friday after London police probing a $2 billion loss at the bank charged trader Kweku Adoboli with fraud.

"The investigations are ongoing," a UBS spokesman said.

Adoboli, 31, who was a UBS director of exchange traded funds, will appear before City of London Magistrates court later on Friday. (Reporting by Emma Thomasson)