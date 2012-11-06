BRIEF-Soligenix receives European patent for formulation of synthetic hypericin to treat psoriasis
* Soligenix Inc - Proprietary formulation of synthetic hypericin has been granted a European patent for treatment of psoriasis
Nov 6 U.S. Bank: * Moody's confirms U.S Bank. prime sq assessment
* Soligenix Inc - Proprietary formulation of synthetic hypericin has been granted a European patent for treatment of psoriasis
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.57 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Lamar Advertising Company announces fourth quarter and year end 2016 operating results