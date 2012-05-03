BRIEF-Azarga Uranium provides update on permitting process
* Azarga uranium - got notice that oglala sioux tribe filed petition for review of decision made by commission of u.s. Nuclear regulatory commission
May 3 U.S. Bancorp on Thursday sold $1.25 billion of senior medium term notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.
U.S. Bancorp, Barclays Capital, and Deutsche Bank were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: U.S. BANCORP AMT $1.25 BLN COUPON 1.65 PCT MATURITY 05/15/2017 TYPE MTN ISS PRICE 99.813 FIRST PAY 11/15/2012 MOODY'S Aa3 YIELD 1.689 PCT SETTLEMENT 05/08/2012 S&P SINGLE-A SPREAD 87.5 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH AA-MINUS MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A
* Altius Minerals Corp - Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through certain of its subsidiaries will make an up to $100 million investment in Altius
* Seritage growth properties - co entered into a $200 million senior unsecured delayed draw term loan facility-sec filing