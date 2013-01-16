Jan 16 U.S. Bancorp, the fifth-largest U.S. commercial bank by assets, reported a slightly higher quarterly profit on higher commercial and real-estate lending.

The bank said net income for common shareholders rose to $1.35 billion, or 72 cents per share, for the fourth quarter from $1.31 billion, or 69 cents per share, a year earlier.

Shares of the Minneapolis-based bank closed at $33.28 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.