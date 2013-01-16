METALS-Copper hits two-month low as Fed hike talk hurts metals
* GRAPHIC-2017 metal returns: http://tmsnrt.rs/2eqHKkL (Updates with closing prices)
Jan 16 U.S. Bancorp, the fifth largest U.S. commercial bank by assets, posted a slightly higher quarterly profit, helped by a rise in mortgage revenue and commercial lending.
The bank, which has a market capitalization of nearly $63 billion, said its mortgage revenue more than doubled to $476 million.
The bank said earlier this month that it reached a settlement with the Federal Reserve for a foreclosure review, which includes a cash payment of $80 million and $128 million for other mortgage assistance.
U.S. Bancorp's net interest income for the fourth quarter rose 4 percent to $2.8 billion.
Total average commercial loans rose 16 percent to $64 billion. Provision for credit losses was down 11 percent to $443 million.
Shares of the Minneapolis-based bank closed at $33.28 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.
* GRAPHIC-2017 metal returns: http://tmsnrt.rs/2eqHKkL (Updates with closing prices)
* Fund could grow further over time - CIBC CEO (Adds comments from CIBC CEO)
SAO PAULO, March 9 Latin American currencies weakened on Thursday on bets that the U.S. Federal Reserve will increase rates next week, dampening the allure of high-yielding emerging market assets. Those expectations have steadily continued in recent weeks following stronger-than-expected U.S. economic figures and comments by key Fed policymakers. All of the more than 100 economist polled by Reuters expect the U.S. central bank to tighten next week, with two more hikes lik