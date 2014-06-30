WASHINGTON, June 30 U.S. Bank will pay $200 million to resolve allegations that it certified home loans for government insurance even though they did not meet requirements, the U.S. Justice Department said on Monday.

The bank, which is part of U.S. Bancorp, admitted that, from 2006 through 2011, it repeatedly certified for Federal Housing Administration insurance mortgage loans that did not meet requirements from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, the Justice Department said. (Reporting by Aruna Viswanatha; editing by Doina Chiacu)