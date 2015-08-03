Aug 3 Top executives at big U.S. banks received
fatter paychecks last year as profits rose, brokerage Keefe,
Bruyette & Woods (KBW) said on Monday.
Compensation for top executives rose 26 percent at these
banks as reported earnings increased 2.6 percent on average on a
per-share basis, KBW said, adding that the pay rise was
consistent with the increase in profits.
Top executives in the banking sector are beginning to reap
the reward for steering their firms in the aftermath of the
financial crisis and putting them back on the path to
profitability.
In the most recent quarter, five of the six top Wall Street
banks reported record earnings even though most of it was due to
cost cutting and lower legal expenses.
Total compensation for all top U.S. banks rose in 2014 with
the exception of Citigroup Inc, KBW analysts wrote in a
note.
Average pay increase was the most at Morgan Stanley,
while Goldman Sachs Group Inc paid the most to its top
five officers, the analysts wrote.
Trust banks and Wells Fargo & Co were at the lower
end of the pay range.
Banks with significant exposure to trading pay more on
average, compared with those that have little trading or have
more of a traditional bank focus, analysts said in the note.
Hefty bonuses have been blamed for contributing to the
2008/09 financial crisis. Banks have since changed pay
structures, but many politicians and shareholders say the
industry needs to do more.
