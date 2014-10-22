* Goldman Sachs and Wells Fargo target supply-starved
investors
* Non-eurozone banks dominate as cheap ECB loans keep
domestics sidelined
LONDON, Oct 22 (IFR) - Goldman Sachs and Wells Fargo filled
the void in the euro senior unsecured bond market on Wednesday,
coming with new deals in a space abandoned by eurozone banks
that have opted for covered bonds and cheaper central bank
funding instead.
Senior unsecured supply from eurozone's banks has plummeted
since the summer, with the region's lenders having sold only a
paltry 3bn from September till now. This compares to UK, US,
Swiss and Nordic issuers that have sold over 15bn in the same
period.
"The TLTRO is offering such cheap funding that there is no
compulsion from the region's banks to fund or pre-fund this
year," said a syndicate banker.
"We're seeing a total reversal in the eurozone/non-eurozone
issuance volumes in the past few months. Although overall the
volumes are the same this year as last, that total used to be
made up 80%/20% in favour of eurozone banks which is no longer
the case."
From September, eurozone banks have been able to borrow up
to 400bn through the European Central Bank's TLTRO, paying
just 0.25% a year for the privilege - well below what they would
pay to borrow in the senior unsecured market.
But this bargain basement funding has not kept banks
completely sidelined from the market. In the past two months,
eurozone covered bond issuance has ramped up, with banks selling
some 8.7bn, often at levels below the mid-swaps money market
benchmark.
However, the secured funding volumes are still significantly
below the figures from last year, when the region's banks issued
over 13.5bn in the same period.
"We have definitely seen some activity in the covered bond
market, which is providing extremely cheap funding to a wide
range of eurozone banks," said Alexandra MacMahon, head of EMEA
financial institutions debt capital markets at Citigroup.
"However, the market has gone a bit quiet because of the
AQR," added MacMahon, who is expecting issuers to spend time
updating their programmes before accessing the market again.
This quiet period has meant that demand is even greater than
usual for US banks like Citigroup, which sold a 1.5bn
seven-year bond at mid-swaps plus 75bp on Monday.
That deal, thanks to a favourable move in the basis swap,
meant it priced inside of where Citigroup would have priced a
similar bond in its home market.
On Wednesday, the lack of euro area supply is also helping
Goldman Sachs and Wells Fargo, which have already unearthed a
combined 5bn for their deals.
Goldman Sachs is poised to price a five-year senior floating
rate note at the same level it would price a dollar bond.
The US investment bank began testing investor interest at
three-month Euribor plus 80bp area, which was revised down to
plus 75bp area as demand topped 1.5bn.
Meanwhile, Wells Fargo is to print its seven-year euro
senior benchmark at mid-swaps plus 55bp area, having first
tested interest in the 60s.
