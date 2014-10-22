* Goldman Sachs and Wells Fargo target supply-starved investors

* Non-eurozone banks dominate as cheap ECB loans keep domestics sidelined

By Aimee Donnellan

LONDON, Oct 22 (IFR) - Goldman Sachs and Wells Fargo filled the void in the euro senior unsecured bond market on Wednesday, coming with new deals in a space abandoned by eurozone banks that have opted for covered bonds and cheaper central bank funding instead.

Senior unsecured supply from eurozone's banks has plummeted since the summer, with the region's lenders having sold only a paltry 3bn from September till now. This compares to UK, US, Swiss and Nordic issuers that have sold over 15bn in the same period.

"The TLTRO is offering such cheap funding that there is no compulsion from the region's banks to fund or pre-fund this year," said a syndicate banker.

"We're seeing a total reversal in the eurozone/non-eurozone issuance volumes in the past few months. Although overall the volumes are the same this year as last, that total used to be made up 80%/20% in favour of eurozone banks which is no longer the case."

From September, eurozone banks have been able to borrow up to 400bn through the European Central Bank's TLTRO, paying just 0.25% a year for the privilege - well below what they would pay to borrow in the senior unsecured market.

But this bargain basement funding has not kept banks completely sidelined from the market. In the past two months, eurozone covered bond issuance has ramped up, with banks selling some 8.7bn, often at levels below the mid-swaps money market benchmark.

However, the secured funding volumes are still significantly below the figures from last year, when the region's banks issued over 13.5bn in the same period.

"We have definitely seen some activity in the covered bond market, which is providing extremely cheap funding to a wide range of eurozone banks," said Alexandra MacMahon, head of EMEA financial institutions debt capital markets at Citigroup.

"However, the market has gone a bit quiet because of the AQR," added MacMahon, who is expecting issuers to spend time updating their programmes before accessing the market again.

This quiet period has meant that demand is even greater than usual for US banks like Citigroup, which sold a 1.5bn seven-year bond at mid-swaps plus 75bp on Monday.

That deal, thanks to a favourable move in the basis swap, meant it priced inside of where Citigroup would have priced a similar bond in its home market.

On Wednesday, the lack of euro area supply is also helping Goldman Sachs and Wells Fargo, which have already unearthed a combined 5bn for their deals.

Goldman Sachs is poised to price a five-year senior floating rate note at the same level it would price a dollar bond.

The US investment bank began testing investor interest at three-month Euribor plus 80bp area, which was revised down to plus 75bp area as demand topped 1.5bn.

Meanwhile, Wells Fargo is to print its seven-year euro senior benchmark at mid-swaps plus 55bp area, having first tested interest in the 60s. (Reporting by Aimee Donnellan; Editing by Alex Chambers and Philip Wright)