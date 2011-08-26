Aug 26 U.S. regulators have asked some banks to take more deposits from large investors even if it is unprofitable, and lenders in return are seeking relief on insurance premiums and leverage ratios, Bloomberg said citing six people with knowledge of the talks.

U.S. banks are seeking regulatory relief from a flood of deposits as investors seek safe places for their money away from Europe's debt crisis and falling stock prices.

Regulators have asked banks to take the deposits anyway, three people said, the report said.

The regulators want lenders to take the deposits because it improves the stability of the financial system, according to one of the people, who said U.S. banks are viewed as places of strength.

More deposits mean banks have to pay more fees to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp, which insures customer deposits up to $250,000. The fees are assessed on a quarterly basis and calculated using the banks' daily average deposit and asset levels.

Lenders have held discussions with officials at the Fed, FDIC, Office of the Comptroller of the Currency and the Treasury Department, according to four of the people, the report said.

All four agencies declined to comment to Bloomberg. They could not be reached for comment by Reuters outside regular U.S. business hours. (Reporting by Soham Chatterjee in Bangalore; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)