Oct 12 The top financial regulator in Massachusetts has asked many of Wall Street's biggest banks for more information on their hedge fund recruiting services, the New York Times said on Tuesday.

The secretary of the commonwealth of Massachusetts, William Galvin, has asked Bank of America , Goldman Sachs , Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE), UBS and Morgan Stanley to give a list of the clients they had provided employment referrals to since January 2009, the Times said.

The request comes a day after an article in The New York Times about how Wall Street firms had established staffing services in an effort to attract and retain brokerage and trading business from the hedge funds.

Firms might be offering the service only to select hedge funds, which could violate Massachusetts securities laws, Galvin was quoted by the Times as saying.

Press officers for Goldman, Morgan Stanley, UBS, Bank of America and Deutsche Bank declined to comment about the inquiry to the New York Times.

None of the parties could immediately be reached for comment by Reuters.

Hedge funds account for as much as 35 percent of all trading revenue on Wall Street, according to the research firm Sanford C. Bernstein & Company. (Reporting by Divya Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)