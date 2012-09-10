Sept 10 JPMorgan Chase & Co is
considering smaller bonuses for CEO James Dimon and other
executives while Citigroup Inc is also rethinking
executive pay structure, both eager to placate investors after
management miscues this year, the Wall Street Journal reported.
JPMorgan, the biggest U.S. bank, has lost at least $5.8
billion in failed derivative trades. It may cut 2012 bonuses but
is also grappling with how to do that without drastically
reducing executives' take-home pay, the Journal reported, citing
people close to the institution.
It also said Citigroup's board is set to decide how to
revise next-year's compensation plan to elicit support among
investors. In April, shareholders rejected the management's pay
structure in a non-binding vote.
A number of U.S. banks are wrestling with executive pay amid
a soft financial-industry performance, weak economic growth and
widespread cost-cutting.
Neither JPMorgan or Citigroup could immediately be reached
by Reuters outside of U.S. business hours.