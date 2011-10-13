* BofA, Morgan Stanley, Goldman on negative watch -Fitch
* Six European banks also under review
* Fitch cites economic, regulatory challenges
Oct 13 Fitch Ratings placed Bank of America
Corp (BAC.N), Morgan Stanley (MS.N) and Goldman Sachs Group Inc
(GS.N) on review for possible downgrades on Thursday.
The ratings agency, which also put six European banks on
review for downgrades, said the institutions' viability ratings
and long-term issuer ratings were on "negative" watch as its
analysts engage with the companies and review any new
information they receive.
The cuts would in most cases be one notch and in some cases
two notches, Fitch said.
"These institutions' business models are particularly
sensitive to the increased challenges the financial markets are
facing," Fitch said in a press release. "These challenges
result from both economic developments, particularly in the
euro area, as well as a myriad of regulatory changes."
(Reporting by Lauren Tara LaCapra in New York; Editing by Gary
Hill)