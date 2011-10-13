* BofA, Morgan Stanley, Goldman on negative watch -Fitch

* Six European banks also under review

* Fitch cites economic, regulatory challenges

Oct 13 Fitch Ratings placed Bank of America Corp (BAC.N), Morgan Stanley (MS.N) and Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS.N) on review for possible downgrades on Thursday.

The ratings agency, which also put six European banks on review for downgrades, said the institutions' viability ratings and long-term issuer ratings were on "negative" watch as its analysts engage with the companies and review any new information they receive.

The cuts would in most cases be one notch and in some cases two notches, Fitch said.

"These institutions' business models are particularly sensitive to the increased challenges the financial markets are facing," Fitch said in a press release. "These challenges result from both economic developments, particularly in the euro area, as well as a myriad of regulatory changes." (Reporting by Lauren Tara LaCapra in New York; Editing by Gary Hill)