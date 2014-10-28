BRIEF-Savanna reports increase to purchase price for acquisition of Western Energy Services
* Savanna announces increase to purchase price for acquisition of Savanna by Western Energy Services Corp. and reiterates rejection of the Total offer
Oct 28 U.S. Bank Wealth Management, a unit of U.S. Bancorp, appointed Dominic Cotrano as wealth management adviser for the private client reserve of U.S. Bank in Chicago.
Prior to joining the private client reserve, Cotrano was a wealth management senior adviser and private banker with MB Financial.
* Westernzagros announces 2016 fourth quarter and year end results
HELSINKI, March 15 Glyphosate, the key ingredient in Monsanto Co's Roundup herbicide, should not be classified as a substance causing cancer, the European Chemical Agency (ECHA) concluded on Wednesday.