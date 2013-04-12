April 12 President Barack Obama's proposed 2014
budget would raise $50 billion over 10 years by increasing
monthly premiums for wealthier Medicare recipients and tweaking
the sliding scale on which the premiums are calculated,
according to details released on Friday by the agency that runs
Medicare and Medicaid.
Currently, individual Medicare beneficiaries who make more
than $85,000, but less than $107,000 pay a 35 percent premium
for their outpatient and prescription drug benefits over the
standard monthly Medicare rate.
According to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services,
that percentage would rise to 50 percent for individuals making
more than $107,000, but not more than $160,000, and rise to 65
percent for people making more than $160,000, but not more than
$214,000. For people making more than $214,000 the premium
increase is 80 percent.
Under the new budget proposal, the number of brackets would
rise starting in 2017 to nine from four, with the lowest premium
increasing to 40 percent from 35 percent and the highest to 90
percent from 80 percent. It would also lower the top tier income
level to $196,000 from $214,000.
By adding the new brackets, people who make more than
$92,333 would no longer pay 35 percent, but 46.5 percent, while
people who make more than $99,667, but less than $107,000, would
pay 53 percent, up from 35 percent.
Similarly, those who currently pay a 50 percent premium
would pay anywhere from 59.5 percent to 72.5 percent, while
those who currently pay 65 percent would pay either 79 percent
or 85.5 percent. Those making more than 196,000 would pay an
additional 90 percent.