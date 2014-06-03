By Elizabeth Dilts
| NEW YORK, June 3
Texas firm, 3-year-old U.S. Capital Advisors hired five brokers
over the last two weeks from UBS AG's Wealth
Management Americas and JPMorgan Chase & Co, who
together managed a combined $500 million in client assets.
The four-person team from UBS, led by Todd Lavergne,
officially started Tuesday, May 27, while Amanda Ton, previously
of J.P. Morgan Securities, began May 19.
U.S. Capital Advisors' founder and CEO Patrick Mendenhall
called the hiring of Lavergne and his team, which includes Ryan
Ringuet, Aaron Geller, Nick Erwin and $3.2 million in annual
production, a "reunion," because they worked together at UBS.
Lavergne took over as the managing director of Mendenhall's
complex at UBS when Mendenhall left in 2009 to create U.S.
Capital Advisors. Lavergne led the complex for roughly a year
and a half before stepping down to go into full time production
at UBS, where he assembled his team.
"We have always been friends (although) we competed when I
started this business and he was at UBS," Mendenhall said.
U.S. Capital Advisors is an independent firm with just under
100 employees focused on wealth management, capital markets,
energy consulting and public finance in Texas. It has two
additional offices in Dallas and Austin.
Ton was hired as a managing director and will also advise
clients in a move to expand U.S. Capital's client base of
medical professionals.
Ton spent 17 years at J.P. Morgan's branch at the Texas
Medical Center and will bring with her $300 million in assets
and a client base of top doctors and surgeons, Mendenhall said.
She left JP Morgan in March amid allegations that she asked
her assistant to take part in certain company training programs
unrelated to securities, according to records with the Financial
Industry Regulatory Authority.
Ton could not be reached for comment. US Capital Advisors'
general counsel Therese Surprenant said she carefully
scrutinized the allegations against Ton and found no reason to
be concerned about her hiring.
A spokeswoman from J.P. Morgan declined to comment on Ton's
departure. UBS was not immediately available to comment.
(Reporting by Elizabeth Dilts; Editing by Dan Grebler)