BRIEF-U.S. SEC charges Credit Suisse, former IA representative with breaches of fiduciary duty
* U.S. SEC - SEC charges Credit Suisse and Former IA representative with breaches of fiduciary duty
June 15 Big U.S. banks reported a fall in delinquency rates for May, but net charge-offs rose at JPMorgan Chase & Co and Citigroup Inc.
Net charge off rate Delinquency rate
May 2015 April 2015 May 2015 April 2015 JPMorgan Chase 2.59 2.34 1.13 1.18 American Express 1.30 1.50 0.9 0.9 Bank of America 2.90 2.93 1.67 1.73 Capital One 3.39 3.66 2.74 2.77 Discover Financial 2.30 1.70 1.60 1.39 Citigroup 2.86 2.78 1.44 1.52 (Reporting by Neha Dimri in Bengaluru)
* U.S. SEC - SEC charges Credit Suisse and Former IA representative with breaches of fiduciary duty
BRASILIA, April 4 Brazil's lower house of Congress voted on Tuesday to give cities greater power to regulate ride-hailing app Uber and other transportation apps, paving the way for local governments to charge taxes, require insurance and pension benefits for drivers.
* Jasper Mining Corporation to raise $37,000 by way of private placement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: