April 15 Delinquency rates fell in most major U.S. banks for the month of March as consumers made quick payment of their loans. Charge-offs fell for Bank of America Corp, Discover Financial Services and Citigroup Inc, while it rose in JPMorgan Chase & Co and Capital One Financial Corp. Both the delinquency rate and net charge-off rate stayed the same for American Express Co. Net charge- off rate Delinquency rate March 2015 Feb 2015 March 2015 Feb 2015 JPMorgan Chase 2.61 2.42 1.23 1.35 American Express 1.50 1.50 1.00 1.00 Bank of America 2.94 2.98 1.80 1.86 Capital One Financial 3.63 3.47 2.92 3.17 Discover Financial 1.71 1.86 1.43 1.50 Citigroup 2.50 2.55 1.58 1.61 (Compiled by Avik Das in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)